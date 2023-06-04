Suspected Sparks shoplifter also busted on gun, drug charges

Christian Kekili Ikaika Harris
Christian Kekili Ikaika Harris(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department responded to a report of shoplifting at a sporting goods store Saturday and ended up making an arrest on weapons charges as well.

Police booked Christian Kekili Ikaika Harris, 22, on charges of petty larceny, being a prohibited person with a gun, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of burglary tools and drug charges.

Police were called to Scheels at 1200 Scheels Drive about a theft in progress and a report the suspect had a gun.

They found Harris, who is an ex-felon and prohibited from owning a gun. Police said they found him with a concealed gun, illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

