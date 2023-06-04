Reno police issue 61 citations in pedestrian safety operation
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 61 citations Friday and Saturday during a pedestrian safety operation.
The operation focused on drivers and pedestrians in areas where there are higher pedestrian accidents and where they have received complaints about pedestrian safety.
Eight officers participated in the enforcement using a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.
Police also gave 17 warnings and made one misdemeanor arrest.
