Reno police issue 61 citations in pedestrian safety operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 61 citations Friday and Saturday during a pedestrian safety operation.

The operation focused on drivers and pedestrians in areas where there are higher pedestrian accidents and where they have received complaints about pedestrian safety.

Eight officers participated in the enforcement using a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Police also gave 17 warnings and made one misdemeanor arrest.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.