Groundbreaking takes place on Lannes Basketball Building

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Athletics broke ground on The Eric and Linda Lannes Basketball Building Friday evening, marking a momentous next step in Nevada’s continuing capital project efforts.

Located on the north end of campus next to the Ramon Sessions Performance Center, The Eric and Linda Lannes Basketball Building will be a two-story structure, housing adjacent locker room and player lounge areas for the Nevada women’s and men’s basketball programs.

In February 2022, the university and the athletics department jointly announced a $4 million gift from Eric ‘82 and Linda Lannes, the single-largest donor gift in department history. This, alongside two $2 million gifts from anonymous donors, tipped off making this transformational project a reality.

“We are going through a pivotal moment in the history of our Athletics Department. This is a moment where when we invest more of ourselves in order to realize the future, great and historic things happen,” said University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval. “With the groundbreaking for this facility, and with an incredible sense of thanks to Eric and Linda Lannes, whose generous gift has helped make this moment possible, we are creating something very special. We are providing the very best facilities and amenities possible for our Wolf Pack student-athletes. This is a statement for success. Our women’s and men’s basketball programs are both on an incredibly exciting trajectory.”

In 2017, major renovations transformed the Lombardi Recreation Center into the Ramon Sessions Basketball Performance Center, which has served as a centerpiece for player development and recruiting. This performance center has already been transformative for the Wolf Pack basketball programs, but it was simply phase one.

“Tonight’s groundbreaking marks yet another step in our commitment to our student-athletes, and creating, for them, a comprehensive, world-class experience. We are incredibly grateful to Eric and Linda Lannes for their generous support of Nevada Basketball and making this moment a reality,” said Nevada Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe. “The Eric and Linda Lannes Basketball Building is the next phase in meeting the needs of our basketball student-athletes and maintaining championship-caliber programs.”

Eric and Linda Lannes began their support of Wolf Pack basketball with a gift to the Lombardi Renovation Fund in September 2019. Eric Lannes, who graduated with his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the university, went on to serve as executive vice president with a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water and space heating products and is proud to be able to support his alma mater in such a meaningful way.

“Like many in northern Nevada, Wolf Pack Athletics has always been close to my heart as a student and now alumnus,” said Eric Lannes ‘82. “We are honored to be part of the basketball program’s continued growth and help provide a facility that will be used every day by our student-athletes to advance their skills on the court and on their path to graduation. We hope this gift inspires others to invest in Nevada Athletics and its tremendous student-athletes. They are a true asset to the University.”

Nevada Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Alford

“This locker room and lounge facility will make a huge difference in the advancement of Wolf Pack Basketball. I really appreciate the generosity of Eric and Linda Lannes, and others. This facility will enhance our program in so many ways. I’m excited to see its completion.”

Nevada Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amanda Levens

“The Eric and Linda Lannes Basketball Building will be extremely impactful to our program. This state-of-the-art facility will be an amazing place for our players to prepare, improve and recover. We are so grateful to Eric, Linda, and all the supporters who have made this happen.”

Rempe hopes the building is finished by summer of 2024.

