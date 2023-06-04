Deputies bust Lyon County cockfighting ring

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:43 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies have discovered what appears to be a cockfighting ring in Silver Springs.

On June 3rd, just after noon Lyon County Animal Services received an anonymous complaint regarding suspicious activity occurring at a residence on 10″ Street. According to the caller they were hearing a large commotion, specifically many roosters “Crowing.”

Animal Services and deputies arrived on scene to find numerous people and vehicles on scene. A deputy entered an “Open-air” barn and witnessed hand-to-hand wagering and found roosters fighting.

The people tried to leave, with most being detained.

Upon further investigation, 59 dead roosters were found in the vicinity of the barn. Approximately 50-75 live chickens were seized, as well as numerous implements commonly used when fighting animals.

This is still an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 577-5206.  Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at: https://secretwitness.com/, or by text or phone at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

Groundbreaking takes place on Lannes Basketball Building
Body Pulled From Truckee River In Sparks
SATURDAY PM WEATHER
SATURDAY PM WEATHER
New locker rooms and lounge space for men's and women's teams should elevate programs
Groundbreaking takes place on Lannes Basketball Building