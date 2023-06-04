Deputies bust Lyon County cockfighting ring

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies have discovered what appears to be a cockfighting ring in Silver Springs.

On June 3rd, just after noon Lyon County Animal Services received an anonymous complaint regarding suspicious activity occurring at a residence on 10″ Street. According to the caller they were hearing a large commotion, specifically many roosters “Crowing.”

Animal Services and deputies arrived on scene to find numerous people and vehicles on scene. A deputy entered an “Open-air” barn and witnessed hand-to-hand wagering and found roosters fighting.

The people tried to leave, with most being detained.

Upon further investigation, 59 dead roosters were found in the vicinity of the barn. Approximately 50-75 live chickens were seized, as well as numerous implements commonly used when fighting animals.

This is still an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 577-5206. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at: https://secretwitness.com/, or by text or phone at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.