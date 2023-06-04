Crews put out fire in northeast Reno
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department knocked down a house fire in northeast Reno on Sunday afternoon.
Crews went to the intersection of Montello Street and Hillboro Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. Clutter made it difficult for firefighters to maneuver but they were able to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters found a cat inside and attempted life-saving measures. Firefighters gave the cat to the resident and the cat’s status was not immediately available.
