Crews put out fire in northeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department knocked down a house fire in northeast Reno on Sunday afternoon.

Crews went to the intersection of Montello Street and Hillboro Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. Clutter made it difficult for firefighters to maneuver but they were able to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters found a cat inside and attempted life-saving measures. Firefighters gave the cat to the resident and the cat’s status was not immediately available.

