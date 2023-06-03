Workers comp bill moves to full Assembly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A bill making an important change in the state’s industrial insurance system is one step closer to the governor’s desk. The Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee sent SB274 to the full house after a late afternoon hearing Friday.

Senator Skip Daly’s bill would increase penalties for unnecessary delays in approving treatment for on-the-job injuries. It grew out of the experiences of a former Washoe County Sheriff’s detective who developed a rare neurological condition after being injured by a drunk driver on the job. Nearly three years later, Kim Frankel is still fighting to receive treatment and, because of the delay, is now likely permanently disabled.

She discoveredd there were many more like her and started a reforrm movement. Though the bill won’t benefit her, she’s been lobbying for its passage.

