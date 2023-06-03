Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released two photographs Saturday in an attempt to identify a suspect in a May 13 stabbing in Lemmon Valley.

The stabbing happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. off Chesapeake Drive.

Investigators identified the victim and several witnesses and ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wright at Detective Wright at 775-224-1623 or 775-328-3365 or email kwright@washoecounty.gov. People can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Refer to WC23-2366.

