Registration open for city of Reno Senior Games

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Registration has opened for the 2023 city of Reno Senior Games from Aug. 14 to Sept. 1.

People 50 years old and older from anywhere are eligible to compete. Registration is $40 plus $10 to $20 per event.

Events include bunco, a bullseye competition, archery, basketball skills, bocce ball, bowling, climbing wall, go-kart racing, golf, mini-golf, disc golf, pickleball, shuffleboard, table tennis, track and field and ax throwing.

Link to game information sheets.

Registration is available at least two days before the start of each event via in-person drop-off locations or online at http://www.Reno.gov/SeniorGames.

Drop-off locations include:

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center: 775-334-2262, 1301 Valley Road, Reno

Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center: 775-356-3176, 2745 Elementary Dr., Reno,

Neil Road Recreation Center: 775-689-8484, 3925 Neil Road, Reno

“The City of Reno supports its seniors in many ways, but the Senior Games is always the most exciting,” Reno City Council member Meghan Ebert, who is also the council’s liaison to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, said in a statement. “As we get older, it’s important to stay active and engaged. The Senior Games does both, while giving our senior citizens the opportunities to make new friends and learn new skills.”

