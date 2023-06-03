Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The death of a man found Friday morning in the Truckee River near Rock Park appears suspicious, the Sparks Police Department said.

They are looking for anyone with information about the death of Marco Moran, 32.

On Friday at about 8:40 a.m. police had a report of a body in the driver east of Rock Boulevard.

The Sparks Fire Department removed the body from the river.

Anyone with information about Moran’s death is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.