Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death

Marco Moran
Marco Moran(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The death of a man found Friday morning in the Truckee River near Rock Park appears suspicious, the Sparks Police Department said.

They are looking for anyone with information about the death of Marco Moran, 32.

On Friday at about 8:40 a.m. police had a report of a body in the driver east of Rock Boulevard.

The Sparks Fire Department removed the body from the river.

Anyone with information about Moran’s death is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225.

