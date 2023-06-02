Work on Spaghetti Bowl to close ramps next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Work on the Spaghetti Bowl will close ramps on I-80 and I-580 next week.

The following ramps will be closed intermittently overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from June 4 to June 9:

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Eastbound I-80 to northbound US 395

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80

Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80

The Nevada Department of Transportation urges people to use marked detour routes and say that no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

