Work on Spaghetti Bowl to close ramps next week

RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Work on the Spaghetti Bowl will close ramps on I-80 and I-580 next week.

The following ramps will be closed intermittently overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from June 4 to June 9:

  • Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580
  • Eastbound I-80 to northbound US 395
  • Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580
  • Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80
  • Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80

The Nevada Department of Transportation urges people to use marked detour routes and say that no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

