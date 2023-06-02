Washoe schools ease variance request policies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There might be many reasons a parent would want their child to attend a school other than the one they are assigned to. A special program that fits their child’s interest, a specific safety concern, or a lack of progress at their current school.

Making that happen involved a complicated application process for the parent, one that drew principals into the decision-making process.

No more. The variance process has been pared down to a couple of questions. Is there room at the other school and can the family provide transportation? If the answers are yes, the student can go to the school they’ve chosen.

“It’s a much simpler, streamlined form,” says Superintendent Susan Enfield, “and it also doesn’t put principals in the, I think, unfair position of having to say yes or no based on a set of criteria.”

It may seem like a major change but Enfield says it’s common elsewhere and, she says, as important as streamlining things may be, the change is also sending an important message. “That we are making a clear value statement as a system, that we open our doors and our hearts and our arms to every child.”

Capacity is the measure on which this policy will turn and, she says that will be determined by the district’s facilities personnel in consultation with other supervisors Principals will have input. The results will be shared with the public. And yes, there may be waiting lists for fully stocked schools.

The eventual impact is at this early stage unknown, but Enfield says she doesn’t expect a sudden flood of variances.For some individual students, however, it could make a big difference.

“A student who’s having challenges, perhaps behaviorally or otherwise, in one school, a change of venue to another school with a different staff can be a game-changer. We want to give every child a chance to succeed and not send the message we’re giving up on them.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.