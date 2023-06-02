Washoe County fugitive arrested in Oregon by US Marshals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fugitive wanted in Washoe County has been arrested in Oregon by U.S. Marshals.

On June 1, the Washoe County DA, along with the Marshals, located and arrested Michael Jerome Frison. A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 20 for failing to appear for his trial. He had been charged with battery which constitutes domestic violence with substantial bodily harm.

The case against Frison continued despite his absence, and he was subsequently found guilty. The court found Frison battered his girlfriend, causing her to suffer a broken jaw and swollen eye.

An investigation found Frison was staying at a Motel 6 in Salem, Oregon. He was located by the Fugitive Task Force and was taken into custody without incident. Frison was booked into the Marion County Jail as a fugitive from justice and will await extradition back to Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.