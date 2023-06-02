Washoe County fugitive arrested in Oregon by US Marshals

(KGWN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fugitive wanted in Washoe County has been arrested in Oregon by U.S. Marshals.

On June 1, the Washoe County DA, along with the Marshals, located and arrested Michael Jerome Frison. A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 20 for failing to appear for his trial. He had been charged with battery which constitutes domestic violence with substantial bodily harm.

The case against Frison continued despite his absence, and he was subsequently found guilty. The court found Frison battered his girlfriend, causing her to suffer a broken jaw and swollen eye.

An investigation found Frison was staying at a Motel 6 in Salem, Oregon. He was located by the Fugitive Task Force and was taken into custody without incident. Frison was booked into the Marion County Jail as a fugitive from justice and will await extradition back to Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

FILE - Campaign signs are posted at Rancho High School where Republican and Democrat caucuses...
Nevada GOP sues to hold presidential caucus over primary in 2024
One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries
1 hospitalized in Friday morning crash in Sparks
Adventure Day
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather