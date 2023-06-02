Violinist Sarah Coyl releases first studio album called “Pas de Deux”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sarah Coyl is proud member of the Reno Philharmonic and violin teacher at University of Nevada, Reno. She just released her first album titled Pas de Deux, of her own multi-genre arrangements of music from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballets. Joining her on the album and on Friday’s Morning Break show is Angelo Monroy (piano) and Max Case (guitar).

The three of them will also be performing at the Nevada Museum of Art on Thursday, June 8 in partnership with the museum’s Upstage concert series. The show is from 7-8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with cash bar.

The concert includes music from the album’s exploration of ballet music with unexpected violin-guitar duos and a violin-guitar-piano trio. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for members.

Click here for more information and to register in advance.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

Hike for Hounds
Have a Heart: Meet CHloe
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Work on Spaghetti Bowl to close ramps next week
Security camera footage of the persons of interest
DCSO looking for people of interest in burglary case
Lake Tahoe Arts Workshops
Holman Arts and Media Center offering summer arts workshops for beginner and advanced artists