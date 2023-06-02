Violinist Sarah Coyl releases first studio album called “Pas de Deux”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sarah Coyl is proud member of the Reno Philharmonic and violin teacher at University of Nevada, Reno. She just released her first album titled Pas de Deux, of her own multi-genre arrangements of music from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballets. Joining her on the album and on Friday’s Morning Break show is Angelo Monroy (piano) and Max Case (guitar).

The three of them will also be performing at the Nevada Museum of Art on Thursday, June 8 in partnership with the museum’s Upstage concert series. The show is from 7-8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with cash bar.

The concert includes music from the album’s exploration of ballet music with unexpected violin-guitar duos and a violin-guitar-piano trio. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for members.

Click here for more information and to register in advance.

