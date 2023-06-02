Video released of suspect shot in Storey County after chase from Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department released video Thursday of a chase of a suspect from Reno into Storey County before he was shot.

Tyler Mitchell Woolley, 33, was taken to the hospital after being shot an undisclosed number of times on May 9.

The video posted to YouTube shows a Reno Police Department officer attempt to stop Woolley near Mira Loma Lane because he knew Woolley had an arrest warrant from Carson City.

Several officers were unable to box him in and a chase followed. The video includes Woolley driving the wrong way on a street and police unsuccessfully trying to stop his vehicle on a lawn.

Woolley drove into Storey County and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter followed him. Storey County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up the chase and Woolley drove off the road into the desert, eventually going onto Cartwright Road.

Officers from a regional narcotics unit caught up with Storey County deputies. Woolley’s truck was off the road and Woolley did not surrender to peace officers.

After Woolley’s vehicle started to drive towards officers, one RPD detective fired a shot and so did several Storey County deputies, RPD Chief Zack Thew said in the video’s narration.

Woolley was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/Dphu98-Eai8

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.