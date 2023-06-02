Video released of suspect shot in Storey County after chase from Reno

This is a screenshot from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office RAVEN helicopter video of the end...
This is a screenshot from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office RAVEN helicopter video of the end of a chase of Tyler Woolley from southeast Reno into Storey County.(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department released video Thursday of a chase of a suspect from Reno into Storey County before he was shot.

Tyler Mitchell Woolley, 33, was taken to the hospital after being shot an undisclosed number of times on May 9.

The video posted to YouTube shows a Reno Police Department officer attempt to stop Woolley near Mira Loma Lane because he knew Woolley had an arrest warrant from Carson City.

Several officers were unable to box him in and a chase followed. The video includes Woolley driving the wrong way on a street and police unsuccessfully trying to stop his vehicle on a lawn.

Woolley drove into Storey County and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter followed him. Storey County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up the chase and Woolley drove off the road into the desert, eventually going onto Cartwright Road.

Officers from a regional narcotics unit caught up with Storey County deputies. Woolley’s truck was off the road and Woolley did not surrender to peace officers.

After Woolley’s vehicle started to drive towards officers, one RPD detective fired a shot and so did several Storey County deputies, RPD Chief Zack Thew said in the video’s narration.

Woolley was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/Dphu98-Eai8

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tyler Mitchell Woolley 2023 booking photo.
Name released of suspect in officer-involved shooting

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Lombardo vetoes bill that would criminalize fake electors
Mark Wellman Adventure Day & Abilities Expo
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Large Adoption Of Inmate-Tamed Wild Horses