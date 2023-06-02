USDA, FEMA, designate area counties and Carson City as disaster areas

NEVADA (KOLO) - The USDA and FEMA have declared various counties in the northern Nevada area as disaster areas.

The Presidential disaster declaration allows the USDA and the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

The loans can be used to replace essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts.

For northern Nevada, Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties will be eligible for relief, as well as Carson City. Elsewhere in Nevada, Churchill and Clark County are among those eligible for relief.

The USDA has also issued a similar designation for 13 Nevada counties, including five local counties and Carson City. Loans provided this designation can also be used for similar purposes as those from FEMA.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.