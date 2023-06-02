Traner Middle School lockdown lifted after no weapon found

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traner Middle School was put into a Code Red lockdown on Friday afternoon after a report there may be a weapon in the school, the Washoe County School District said.

The Code Red was called at about 1:45 p.m. School police arrived and put the school in a Code Yellow, meaning it was secured. Police searched the school and the grounds and found no weapon.

The Code Yellow was lifted and students were released at their normal times, although that could take longer as school police make sure they leave the school safely, the school district said.

