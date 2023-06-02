Structure fire in Sparks forces evacuations

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near the intersection of Industrial Way and Coney Island forced evacuations Friday.

21 units with the Sparks Fire Department responded to the blaze around noon.

They say the fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the building.

All occupants were evacuated upon their arrival.

The fire has since been put out and crews are investigating its cause.

