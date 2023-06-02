Section of Mason Road closed in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Mason Road in the Mason area of Lyon County due to a sinkhole.

NDOT says the sinkhole was likely caused by the high flow of the Walker River that has flooded the nearby land.

The road is now closed to through traffic between State 339 and State Route 208. NDOT recommends other routes to head east of Mason, such as West Bridge Street in Yerington and Snyder Lane.

The road will not open again until the sinkhole is repaired, and the nearby bridge and road are determined to be safe for travel.

