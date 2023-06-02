Sand Mountain access road closed for maintenance

Sand Mountain Recreation Area
Sand Mountain Recreation Area(BLM Nevada)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is closing the access road into Sand Mountain Recreation Area for maintenance.

The recreation area, located 28 miles east of Fallon, will be closed for sealing on June 6, June 7, and June 8, as well as for one day on June 13 to stripe the pavement.

“Sealing is needed in order to maintain this highly used road,” said John Mitchell, Acting Sierra Front Field Manager. “We planned this during times it would have the least impact on visitors and recreation users.”

