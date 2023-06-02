Reno’s “Big Frog” owner supports ALS Walk June 3 to honor her father

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Lisa Kadz, owner of Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More in Reno is on a mission to commemorate her late father, Roger Kadz, who passed away from ALS last year.

The Walk to Defeat ALS became a very special event for the Kadz family. From going to the walk each year to now being a sponsor for the walk, Lisa Kadz tells us how her father’s giving spirit will live on.

“I was always known as one of the “Kadz kids”, people knew his last name and us because of that. He just had such a great smile, and a friendly nature to him. A lot of what I learned about business and networking was from my dad and watching him with other people and connecting with people, hearing their stories, and figuring out how he could help them.”

Lisa and her father Roger know the meaning of giving back. Last year the store helped those in need in Ukraine. With each purchase from their store, a portion of their proceeds would help those across the nation.

This time the business is giving back as they participate and sponsor the Walk to Defeat ALS.

“I think it’s so important to look for ways to help others. That is one thing I have always lived by and it’s one of the things my dad had taught me. The best helping hand is at the end of your arm,” Lisa Kadz said.

This walk serves as the primary fundraiser to provide emotional, physical, and financial support to ALS patients and their families in northern Nevada.

Kadz shared how community involvement is helping her heal.

“The grieving process is a long one, it never ends so that’s why I want to be involved because I’ve experienced that, and I know others will. We’re hoping to find a cure but, in the meantime, until we do, people need support and love because it is very challenging to watch someone go through this disease.”

The Walk to Defeat ALS is on June 3rd. It begins at 10 a.m., you can register the day of, or you can purchase Big Frog Custom T-shirts and More. Those proceeds will go back to families in need.

