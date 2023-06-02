Reno’s “Big Frog” owner supports ALS Walk June 3 to honor her father

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Lisa Kadz, owner of Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More in Reno is on a mission to commemorate her late father, Roger Kadz, who passed away from ALS last year.

The Walk to Defeat ALS became a very special event for the Kadz family. From going to the walk each year to now being a sponsor for the walk, Lisa Kadz tells us how her father’s giving spirit will live on.

“I was always known as one of the “Kadz kids”, people knew his last name and us because of that. He just had such a great smile, and a friendly nature to him. A lot of what I learned about business and networking was from my dad and watching him with other people and connecting with people, hearing their stories, and figuring out how he could help them.”

Lisa and her father Roger know the meaning of giving back. Last year the store helped those in need in Ukraine. With each purchase from their store, a portion of their proceeds would help those across the nation.

This time the business is giving back as they participate and sponsor the Walk to Defeat ALS.

“I think it’s so important to look for ways to help others. That is one thing I have always lived by and it’s one of the things my dad had taught me. The best helping hand is at the end of your arm,” Lisa Kadz said.

This walk serves as the primary fundraiser to provide emotional, physical, and financial support to ALS patients and their families in northern Nevada.

Kadz shared how community involvement is helping her heal.

“The grieving process is a long one, it never ends so that’s why I want to be involved because I’ve experienced that, and I know others will. We’re hoping to find a cure but, in the meantime, until we do, people need support and love because it is very challenging to watch someone go through this disease.”

The Walk to Defeat ALS is on June 3rd. It begins at 10 a.m., you can register the day of, or you can purchase Big Frog Custom T-shirts and More. Those proceeds will go back to families in need.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

Inmate-trainers riding some of the horses up for adoption this Saturday
First wild horse adoption of 2023 takes place this Saturday
Strip mall located at Oddie Boulevard and Sullivan Lane
Low income resource center planned for Oddie and Sullivan
After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were...
Local nonprofit supports first responder mental health
The Reno Generator is giving families the space to get creative.
Let your little ones get creative at The Reno Generator’s Maker Family Meet-Ups