Mono County: 326 billion gallons of water to come from High Sierras

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County is warning local residents of record runoff from the eastern Sierras.

They say 326 billion gallons of water are expected to flow from the High Sierras by season’s end, creating uncertain road conditions and waterways that are running full and fast.

The Mono County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to aware of swift and cold water as the historic runoff continues.

They say:

All streams will be high, cold, and fast well into the summer.

Never try to walk, swim, or drive through swift water.

Never leave children and pets unattended around fast-moving water, and DO NOT let them play in currents.

Flooding impacts in the Eastern Sierra are almost certain.

Campgrounds, trails, forest roads, and recreation areas could become affected by flooding.

Lakes, ponds, and reservoirs will be a lot fuller than in recent years.

Seasonal high elevation Sierra roads will open much later than normal. Plan on snow sections for early summer mountain trails.

Check the conditions and KNOW BEFORE YOU GO!

