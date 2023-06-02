Holman Arts and Media Center offering summer arts workshops for beginner and advanced artists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Holman Arts and Media Center invites artists of all skill levels to Lake Tahoe for its 39th season of the Summer Arts Workshops, beginning June 26. Attendees will spend five days in an intensive creative experience led by internationally recognized sculptors, painters, videographers, photographers and mixed-media artists.

Director, Rick Parsons, and gallery/studio coordinator, Molly Allen, stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to sign up for classes.

Workshop participants will leave having expanded their creative skillset while in a stunning natural setting. Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada have long been sources of creative inspiration for artists of all mediums. The Holman Arts and Media Center, part of the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, is within walking distance from the shores of Lake Tahoe and situated amidst miles of hiking and walking trails in the Sierra Nevada.

The workshops run from June 26 through July 28 in five-day blocks. Small class sizes allow for a personalized experience. Attendees leave at the end of each workshop with their own personal artwork.

Workshops include:

Plein Air Landscape Oil Painting with artist Phyllis Shafer

Drone Videography in the High Sierra with artist Chris Lanier

Smoke and Carbon Fast-Fired Pottery with artists Randy Brodnax and Don Ellis

Laser Cutting: Lasers and Light with artist Erik Burns

Get Down to Earth: Wheel Throwing with artists Sheri Leigh O’Connor and Rick Parsons

Painting with Light with artist Sharon Virtue

A complete list of available workshops, artist bios, courses, pricing and housing details can be found on the Summer Arts Workshop website. Interested participants are encouraged to enroll soon as space is limited.

You can follow University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Fine Arts on Facebook and Instagram; and follow UNR at Lake Tahoe Summer Art Workshops on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.