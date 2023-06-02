Former Sparks mayor Geno Martini passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Sparks Mayor Geno Martini has died.

Council member Donald Abbott shared his goodbyes on social media this morning, calling him “a living legend, mentor, and a dear friend.”

Martini was a Sparks native, starting on the city council in 1999 to fill the spot left when Tony Armstrong was elected mayor. When Mayor Armstrong passed away, he was elected to take over the role. Martini went on to serve longer than any other mayor in the city’s history, a record 13 and a half years. He left the office in 2018 to focus on his health after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Geno Martini was instrumental in turning a former gravel pit into the Sparks Marina. He also played a key part in bringing the Legends Outlet Mall to the area. He left his mark on the Sparks community, enough so that the city named a road after him.

Former Mayor Martini was 77 years old.

