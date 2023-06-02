Food Truck Fridays return to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Street Food hosts its 12th annual Food Truck Friday. Friends, families and foodies will gather in Idlewild Park for food and live music.

Every Friday from June 2 to August 25 there will be over 40 food and craft vendors serving the community. Admission and parking are free.

Food begins to be served at 4pm until 9pm.

For more information about food, vendors and scheduling, you can search Reno Street Food on Facebook.

