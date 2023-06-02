Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pair of earthquakes shook northern Nevada Thursday evening. They were centered between Cold Springs and Peavine Peak.

A magnitude-4.0 quake hit at 5:23 p.m at a depth of 4.8 miles. That was followed by a magnitude-3.1 quake five minutes later. The second quake was at a depth of 4.7 miles.

People reported feeling the shaking as far away as Galena and Loyalton.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

