DCSO looking for people of interest in burglary case
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary case.
They say the crimes occurred on May 4 at Frida’s Meat and Grocery Market in Minden. No other details about the crimes were given.
The DCSO have exhausted all investigative leads and are now seeking help from the public.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals or the vehicle in the photographs is asked to call DCSO Deputy Warfield at 775-782-5126. An image of vehicle is below:
