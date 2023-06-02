Bring your dog to “Yappy Hour” at Nevada Sunset Winery in support of the Shakespeare Animal Fund

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Shakespeare Animal Fund helps pet owners with veterinary bills due to accidents, sickness and other emergencies throughout Northern Nevada. The non-profit is hosting a fundraiser at Nevada Sunset Winery so that they can help even more pet owners care for their fur-babies.

James Smack, senior board member, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to Yappy Hour.

Friday, June 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Nevada Sunset Winery (415 E. 4th Street, Reno), you can bring your dog out to enjoy food and drinks for a good cause. Tickets cost $25 and with it you’ll get to sample some incredible wines, enjoy delicious snacks, bid on some fantastic raffle items and make a difference to animals in the community. It’s recommended you buy them in advance, but tickets will be available at the door. The event is from Click here to purchase your tickets.

You can also support Shakespeare Animal Fund by following them on Facebook.

