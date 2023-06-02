70+ breweries from around the country coming to the Biggest Little Invitational Beer Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Going on its 5th year, The Biggest Little Invitational has earned the reputation as one of the must attend craft beer festivals on the west coast. And it’s back and bigger than ever Saturday, June 10.

Co-founders, Dan Kulikowski and Jaimi Ficco, stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to get their tickets in advance!

Not only will you find a curated lineup of top shelf quality beers at BLI 2023, but they’ve also hand picked a few local food vendors that will give you the sustenance you need to keep you going. Music, lawn games and a variety of food vendors will also be there.

The event takes place at Bartley Ranch (6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno, NV) Saturday, June 10 from 1-5 p.m. General admission tickets are $60 and include all you can drink tastings. There are also Designated Driver tickets available for $20. Tickets can be bought online and at the gate.

Click here to learn more. You can also follow BLI on Facebook and Instagram.

