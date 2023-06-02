1 hospitalized in Friday morning crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An early Friday morning crash on southbound Rock Blvd. south of McCarran involved four people, sending one person to the hospital.

The call came in to the Sparks Police Department at around 6:45 a.m.

The Sparks Police Department says it involved a two-vehicle head-on crash. They say the two vehicles were headed east and westbound respectively on York when one failed to yield to a traffic light.

The cars crashed in the intersection. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no one else was injured.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.