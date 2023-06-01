Universal school breakfast and lunch program passes Nevada Assembly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Assembly passed a universal school breakfast and lunch program on Thursday.

Assembly Bill 319 provides universal breakfast and lunches for Nevada students. It was first introduced by Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui.

“We owe it to our students to provide them with a quality education and research shows that means ensuring they do not go hungry in the classroom,” said Jauregui. “Ensuring that no child is left hungry in the classroom should not be a partisan issue. Assembly Bill 319 will reduce the number of children in our schools who are battling food insecurity and help Nevadan families that are struggling. By investing in our students and providing them with accessible and nutritious meals, we will improve academic and behavioral outcomes for Nevada’s students.”

