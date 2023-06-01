Train hits pedestrian crossing the tracks at Sutro Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Union Pacific train hit a pedestrian crossing the railroad tracks at Sutro Street on Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was conscious, breathing and alert when taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department said. No information was available on the patient’s condition at the hospital.

It happened about 7 p.m.

It closed Sutro Street to traffic for about an hour, police said.

Reno police said Union Pacific was handling the investigation into the incident.

