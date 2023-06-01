Tickets on sale for Dragon Lights Reno, an immersive lantern sculpture experience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a widely successful 2022 season, Dragon Lights Reno returns to Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in Rancho San Rafael Park with bigger and brighter displays in 2023!

Event organizer, Huiyuan Liu, stopped by Morning Break to share what’s new this year and what’s expanding due to popularity among guests.

From June 30th to August 13th, the arboretum will be illuminated once again with more than 40 groups of larger-than-life lantern sculptures. Visitors are invited to walk through the arboretum in Reno’s midsummer nights to see and interact with all the illuminous displays.

The new themes of 2023 are to celebrate Asian culture and biodiversity in the garden. The iconic Chinese dragon will be returning in a whole new form while the rest of the garden will be occupied by glowing mini beasts – dragonflies, beetles, mantis, bees and more.

The interactive playground area has been expanded due to popular demand. Visitors will see their favorite displays such as Angel’s Wings and Light Up Swings coming back to Reno and will be surprised by a series of new displays for 2023.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1. Click here to purchase yours.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.