Sign a team of friends up for the 3rd annual Kick For A Cause kickball tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kick For A Cause began in 2021 to help support local children with special needs to acquire alternative treatments and therapies not covered by insurance. Often times these medical costs are lifelong expenses that the families just cannot endure. Alternative therapies change the lives of kids with disabilities forever.

Sparks Councilman Donald Abbott and Stephanie Weiss are this year’s event organizers. They stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to sign up for the 3rd annual Kick for a Cause tournament Saturday, June 24.

Weiss and her husband have twin boys named Cody and Cameron. Cameron had a stroke when he was in the womb and has cerebral palsy. The two of them have participated in Dodge For A Cause in prior years and invited Donald to be on the team as well. Cameron is the reason they got involved with Dodge For A Cause and is the reason we decided to do Kick For A Cause to help kids in our community that could use a helping hand now more than ever.

