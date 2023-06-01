RTC seeks public input on transit study

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is seeking the public’s input on the South Virginia Street transit study.

The study area includes South Virginia Street from South McCarran Boulevard to Mt. Rose Highway.

Now, the RTC is inviting the public to a workshop to provide feedback at these locations:

Monday, June 5, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Meadowood Mall, inside the mall near Macy’s South, near Keva Juice and See’s Candies.

Monday, June 5, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Tamarack Casino (13101 S. Virginia St. in Reno) in the Banquet Room.

The Transit Oriented Development seeks to build community consensus around land use and infrastructure with these workshops.

RTC’s study will look towards the future extension of the Virginia Line Bus Rapid service to south Reno and develop the land-use planning tools to encourage a walkable, transit-supportive development pattern. Their study hopes to identify optimal land-use policies.

RTC will receive a federal grant to fund the study.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.