Road work will reduce I-580 to two lanes

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reduce northbound I-580 to two lanes starting June 1.

Crews will be improving the roadway and bridge surfaces to create a smoother drive.

The lane closures will last until approximately June 13 at 5:00 a.m. and go into effect at 8:00 p.m. June 1. The on ramp to northbound I-580 from the Reno Tahoe International Airport will also be closed until approximately 6:00 a.m. June 20.

NDOT says drivers should expect significant delays during commute hours, as well as reduced speed limits through the work areas. You are encouraged to seek alternative travel hours if possible.

Crews will eventually need to reduce the freeway to one lane on two separate weekends. Information on those traffic controls will be released at a later date.

