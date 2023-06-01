The Road Ahead With RTC: Study of South Virginia Street

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is conducting a Transit-Oriented Development study in the South Virginia Street corridor. The TOD study will analyze land use, safety, and other factors to determine the best approach for encouraging development that supports public transportation. This sort of development also enhances economic development, facilitates accessibility, and creates a sense of place. The area will analyze the southern portion of the corridor from Meadowood Mall to the Mount Rose Highway.

The RTC’s vision is to extend the Bus Rapid Transit route to the Summit Mall. The BRT currently runs from Lawlor Events Center to Meadowood Mall. BRT is similar to light rail in terms of frequency and convenience, and both require higher densities to be successful. More density in the study corridor could eventually mean an extension of the BRT.

The RTC was awarded a federal discretionary grant to fund this study. The Federal Transit Administration’s Pilot Program for TOD Planning provides funding to local communities to integrate land use and transportation better. In a separate but concurrent effort, NDOT is preparing a Safety Management Plan for South Virginia Street between Patriot Boulevard and Mount Rose Highway, so each study will feed into and build off of the other.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the study. The RTC is holding a public workshop, the first week of June, so people can learn about the study and provide input. The TOD Study seeks to build community consensus around land use and infrastructure beginning with this workshop, which will be the first of many opportunities for public participation.

