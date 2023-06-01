Portion of Enterprise Road to close Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC will be closing a portion of Enterprise Road on Monday for road work and rehabilitation.

The road will be closed between Evans Avenue and Valley Road from June 5 through June 30.

Drivers will be redirected to Highland Avenue to access the affected area. The project costs $2.8 million.

The project also includes pavement preservation on Sutro Street from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard. RTC says that project is complete, with the exception of the intersection of 9th Street and Sutro Street.

That intersection will be closed for a marathon weekend of construction on July 8 and July 9. A map of the closure can be found below:

Enterprise Road closure map (The RTC of Washoe County)

