Portion of Enterprise Road to close Monday

Road work sign.
Road work sign.(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC will be closing a portion of Enterprise Road on Monday for road work and rehabilitation.

The road will be closed between Evans Avenue and Valley Road from June 5 through June 30.

Drivers will be redirected to Highland Avenue to access the affected area. The project costs $2.8 million.

The project also includes pavement preservation on Sutro Street from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard. RTC says that project is complete, with the exception of the intersection of 9th Street and Sutro Street.

That intersection will be closed for a marathon weekend of construction on July 8 and July 9. A map of the closure can be found below:

Enterprise Road closure map
Enterprise Road closure map(The RTC of Washoe County)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

Road work will reduce I-580 to two lanes
The work will begin June 1.
Lane reductions for Mt. Rose Highway begin June 1
The crash happened Tuesday morning
Crash on SR28 closes route at Gonowabie Road
Nevada State Police logo
Mt. Rose Highway opens again after crash