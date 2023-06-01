Police chase ends near UNR campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A police chase through Reno has come to an end at 9th and Virginia street and crews are working to clear the scene. A large number of officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the gas station parking lot. As of 2:00 a.m. a tow truck was just arriving to remove a car from the lot.

At least one person was transported by REMSA away from the scene, but it’s not yet clear if that person was the suspect.

For at least part of that chase, the suspect vehicle was reportedly driving the wrong way on i80. Nevada Highway Patrol says troopers were called to respond, but they never made contact with the suspect.

It’s not yet known why the chase started. We’ve reached out to authorities for more details on the incident.

Police response to the gas station parking lot (Ray Kinney)

