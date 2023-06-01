PCSO looking for suspect who robbed Kings Beach restaurant

Security camera footage of the suspect
Security camera footage of the suspect(The Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS BEACH, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they say robbed a La Mexicana restaurant in Kings Beach earlier this week.

They say that around 9:00 p.m. on May 29, a masked man entered the restaurant carrying a rifle concealed under a trash bag. He then went to the cash register and demanded money while brandishing the gun and pointing it at the clerk.

He then left the store with an unspecified amount of money on foot, headed south on Brook Avenue.

He is described as a Hispanic or East Indian man of average build between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing dark shoes, light colored jeans, dark gloves, and a long, black-sleeved shirt. Over the shirt was a blue and white short sleeved jersey.

He also had on a black balaclava, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be a black beanie-type hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miller or Detective Riella at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-581-6320. Anyone looking to remain anonymous can dial 7.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

A rendering of the proposed dealership and service center
New Ford dealership to be built in Reno
Road work sign.
Portion of Enterprise Road to close Monday
Road work will reduce I-580 to two lanes
Walk to Defeat ALS
Local women share their fathers’ stories ahead of Reno’s Walk to Defeat ALS
Kick for a Cause
Sign a team of friends up for the 3rd annual Kick For A Cause kickball tournament