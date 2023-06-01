PCSO looking for suspect who robbed Kings Beach restaurant

KINGS BEACH, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they say robbed a La Mexicana restaurant in Kings Beach earlier this week.

They say that around 9:00 p.m. on May 29, a masked man entered the restaurant carrying a rifle concealed under a trash bag. He then went to the cash register and demanded money while brandishing the gun and pointing it at the clerk.

He then left the store with an unspecified amount of money on foot, headed south on Brook Avenue.

He is described as a Hispanic or East Indian man of average build between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing dark shoes, light colored jeans, dark gloves, and a long, black-sleeved shirt. Over the shirt was a blue and white short sleeved jersey.

He also had on a black balaclava, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be a black beanie-type hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miller or Detective Riella at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-581-6320. Anyone looking to remain anonymous can dial 7.

