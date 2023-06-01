New Ford dealership to be built in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new Ford dealership and service center will be constructed in Reno starting later this summer.

The building will be constructed on an undeveloped 15-acre site of South Hills Drive and South Virginia Street and will be more than 104,000 square feet.

It will also have 75 EV charging stations on site, and will be the first Ford dealership designed to accommodate the new F150 Lightning truck, an electric vehicle.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in mid to late 2024 at a total value of $25 million.

