RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Fair starts today at 11 a.m. at Mills Park in Carson City. The four-day event will have music, food, rides and vendors open to the public. From Thursday to Sunday, June 4, the fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is free to the public.

