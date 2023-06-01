Lombardo signs education budget into law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed the state’s education budget into law Wednesday.

Senate Bill 503 invests nearly $12 billion into the state’s education system, representing the largest such budget in state history. The budget will include nearly $2 billion in new funding.

“Our first obligation as legislators is to fund our public schools, and that is exactly what Legislative Democrats have worked to accomplish this session,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Our education budget is the largest in Nevada history and includes over $2 billion in new education funding for educational supports and programs, including investments in special education, gifted and talented programs, and English language learner students. These unprecedented investments will help ensure we have a qualified teacher in every classroom and that our children have the resources they need to succeed.”

The new budget will also have major increases in per pupil funding, with a $3,159 per pupil increase for the fiscal year 2024, and a $3,075 per pupil increase for the fiscal year 2025. $470 million will also go towards special education.

