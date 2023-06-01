Lombardo signs bills on school safety

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - In addition to signing the state’s newest education bill, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo also signed bills on school safety.

AB285 and AB330 were signed into law Wednesday.

AB330 will require a suspension or expulsion in a charter school or a university for profoundly gifted pupils to be consistent with punishments in certain public schools.

It would also require plans for restorative discipline to include the consideration of certain data related pupil discipline and authorize the Superintendent to require an alternative plan for restorative discipline should a school fail to take certain actions related to pupil discipline.

You can read the full text of AB330 here.

AB285 removes certain requirements for the use of restorative disciplinary practices in public schools, and requires certain schools to provide a progressive discipline plan based on restorative justice to certain students.

You can read the full text of AB285 here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home

Latest News

State fair begins today at 11am
Nevada State Fair begins in Carson City
Nevada governor signs ‘historic’ education budget, school safety bills
Lombardo signs education budget into law
8 THINGS TO DO
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather