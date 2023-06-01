Lombardo signs bills on school safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - In addition to signing the state’s newest education bill, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo also signed bills on school safety.

AB285 and AB330 were signed into law Wednesday.

AB330 will require a suspension or expulsion in a charter school or a university for profoundly gifted pupils to be consistent with punishments in certain public schools.

It would also require plans for restorative discipline to include the consideration of certain data related pupil discipline and authorize the Superintendent to require an alternative plan for restorative discipline should a school fail to take certain actions related to pupil discipline.

You can read the full text of AB330 here.

AB285 removes certain requirements for the use of restorative disciplinary practices in public schools, and requires certain schools to provide a progressive discipline plan based on restorative justice to certain students.

You can read the full text of AB285 here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.