Local women share their fathers’ stories ahead of Reno’s Walk to Defeat ALS

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ALS Association is on a mission “to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.”

Saturday, June 3 the Nevada Chapter is hosting its own Walk to Defeat ALS at the Sparks Marina. Event organizer, Jen Larsen, and Lisa Kadz, the owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and Apparel, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to Saturday’s event.

Both Larsen and Kadz lost their fathers to Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. They shared how the disease impacted their dads and their family, and why they have both made it part of their mission to help others through similar experiences. Fundraising through the Walk to Defeat ALS drives bold and urgent innovation as people march together toward a treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS.

Click here to register for the walk in advance. Walk Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. and the walk starts at noon.

