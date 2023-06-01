Ex-Reno City Manager Clinger tapped for UNR financial post

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger has been appointed vice president for administration and finance at the University of Nevada, Reno.

UNR President Brian Sandoval made the announcement Wednesday.

The Reno City Council terminated Clinger in 2016 with a $228,000 severance package after allegations of sexual harassment.

Outside investigators issued a 100-page report that exonerated Clinger of sexual harassment allegations.

Two city employees filed suit in 2017 alleging Clinger created a hostile work environment.

His former assistant, Maureen McKissick, said she suffered reprisals after she accused Clinger of having an inappropriate relationship with another female manager, The Associated Press reported. Ex-city communications director Deanna Gescheider said Clinger rubbed her thigh during a management meeting and wanted her to destroy suggestive messages he sent her.

The city settled that claim for $300,000 in 2019.

Clinger previously worked as budget chief for the state of Nevada from 2006 to 2011, when he became Reno city manager, and worked as a senior advisor to then-Gov. Sandoval from 2016 to 2018.

Clinger worked as chief financial officer for the Nevada System of Higher Education until taking the UNR job. He begins at UNR on June 30.

