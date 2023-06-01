Bust out your bike for June’s First Thursday in MidTown, plus other events all month long
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs, and Jaime Whitton with El Sativo Tequila, stopped by Morning Break to share all the fun events happening in and around Reno’s MidTown district during the month on June.
MidTown First Thursdays
- Thursday, June 1 - Enjoy a biking nature tour of the district. Starting at 5:30 p.m. at Black Hole Piercing (912 S. Virginia St.) enjoy a native plant and tree identification bike ride with fellow arbor enthusiasts.
- Local businesses will be offering a variety of specials and deals. Click here to see who is doing what Thursday night from 4-10 p.m.
Tequila and Tapas Tour
- The Tequila and Tapas Tour is extending for one more week. Pineapple Pedicabs is partnering with El Sativo Tequila to take guests on a culinary tour of MidTown. The all-inclusive tour takes you to four of the best locally owned hot spots in town, delicately pairing each location’s delicious tapas with an El Sativo Tequila flight or craft cocktail. Click here to purchase tickets. Limited spots available.
Reno Food and Drink Week
- The 4th Annual Reno Food and Drink Week is back June 5-16. This event has been created to support and celebrate the food and drink community and to encourage locals and visitors to try new places during this week and, hopefully after having an excellent experience, revisit throughout the year.
- Click here for list of participating MidTown businesses.
Dancing in the Street
- Reno MidTown District will be the place to be Tuesday, July 6. Explore seven outdoor music venues throughout MidTown. Each stage will feature back-to-back performances representing a unique genre of live music ranging from Funk Fusion, Latino, Folk Rock, Country, EDM Dance Pop and Motown. Catch street performers, flash mobs, dance lessons, food trucks, and more.
- The event is FREE and open to the public. Click here to purchase VIP experience tickets.
