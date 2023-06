Bust out your bike for June’s First Thursday in MidTown, plus other events all month long

The Tequila and Tapas Tour is extending for one more week. Pineapple Pedicabs is partnering with El Sativo Tequila to take guests on a culinary tour of MidTown. The all-inclusive tour takes you to four of the best locally owned hot spots in town, delicately pairing each location’s delicious tapas with an El Sativo Tequila flight or craft cocktail. Click here to purchase tickets. Limited spots available.