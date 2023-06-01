Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Nevada Legislature to Discuss Tax Credit Proposal bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Morning, actor/producer and Las Vegas resident, Mark Wahlberg made a visit to Carson City to discuss Senate Bill 496. The actor, meeting with Governor Joe Lombardo to advocate for tax credit bill.

SB496 would allot for millions in tax credits with increasing film production in Southern Nevada. Two proposed film sites already include the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus and the other in the Summerlin area.

The bill, being the same one actor and Northern Nevada resident, Jeremy Renner is pushing to amend; to include locations in the Northern part of the Silver State.

“We’re really trying to relocate the industry here [Nevada], Northern, Southern Nevada, Jeremy has been wonderful in sharing advice with me, and we want to create opportunity for everybody,” said Wahlberg talking to news agencies outside of the Legislature building.

Wahlberg, joined by the CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation, David O’Reilly, spoke about their advocacy for the bill.

SB496 is the latest attempt at diversifying southern Nevada’s economy that relies largely on revenue from gambling and tourism but that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

