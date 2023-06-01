2 Californians plead guilty to drug charges; 1 other woman convicted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two California residents have pleaded guilty to drug charges, and another woman has been sentenced to 25 years for her own, separate drug conviction.

52-year-old Lameda White will be eligible for parole after 10 years. She was found guilty of possession with intent to sell schedule 1 controlled substances. In addition, White will also serve 60 months in prison with parole eligibility after 18 months for trafficking in or possession of a schedule 1 or 2 substance from a prior conviction.

Those sentences will be served concurrently; however, she will first need to serve 48 months with parole eligibility in 19 months after she violated her probation in a separate case of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance back in 2021.

White will get credit for time served.

Separately, two California residents have pleaded guilty to drug charges of their own.

46-year-old Juan Cabrera-Bonilla pled guilty to trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance of 400 grams or more after his arrest earlier this year. He was initially stopped by Washoe County Sheriffs for a traffic violation near Boomtown on Jan. 21. While stopped, Cabrera-Bonilla provided conflicting information to the deputy and exhibited concerning behavior. A K9 conducted a sniff search and found narcotics. Cabrera-Bonilla was arrested after 17 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the car.

33-year-old Jaime Guzman-Brambila also pleaded guilty to trafficking in a schedule 1 or schedule 2 controlled substance of 400 grams or more. He was arrested by Reno Police detectives in September 2022 following a narcotics investigation where he was found to be in possession of more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

Jaime Guzman-Brambila (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Sentencing for Cabrera-Bonilla and Guzman-Brambilla are set for July 24.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.