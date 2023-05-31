Let your little one’s get creative at The Reno Generator’s Maker Family Meet-Ups

The Reno Generator is giving families the space to get creative.
The Reno Generator is giving families the space to get creative.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Generator is giving families the space to get creative. Apart from their open workshop classes and spaces for members, caregivers looking to get their kids involved in art can attend their Maker Family Meet-Ups.

These workshops happen on Thursdays except the third Thursday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

These weekly kid-oriented art project classes can allow children a space to exercise fine motor skills and it’s free.

Executive Director, Alysia Dynamik shared,

“It’s a time for the kids to come in get creative, do something creative with their caregiver, meet other kids meet other families, and just get to hang out. We want this to be an all ages all generations space and so a way we are looking to do that is by creating a lot of opportunities for folks especially really young folks to be in this space for free and in a casual way.”

The kid’s summer camps begin in June.

They have a chance to try a sculpture camp, a painting camp, and a mural camp.

The Reno Generator is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
Kiwi, green-cheeked pineapple consure parrot
A Happy Ending: Kiwi comes home
The Reno Police Department believes these two were involved in a shots-fired incident near...
Reno police seek two in northwest Reno shots fired incident; $1,000 reward offered
Jose Luis Flores-Montelongo
Grand jury indicts former Reno middle school teacher

Latest News

5 oz. tuna cans on grocery store shelf
KOLO 8 Tuna Drive starts Tuesday May 30
The winter storms continue to affect things on the Tahoe Rim Trail, with much of it still...
Snow delays the opening of the Tahoe Rim Trail
Memorial Day travel recommendations.
AAA’s tips for saving money this Memorial Day
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens