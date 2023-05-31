Let your little one’s get creative at The Reno Generator’s Maker Family Meet-Ups

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Generator is giving families the space to get creative. Apart from their open workshop classes and spaces for members, caregivers looking to get their kids involved in art can attend their Maker Family Meet-Ups.

These workshops happen on Thursdays except the third Thursday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

These weekly kid-oriented art project classes can allow children a space to exercise fine motor skills and it’s free.

Executive Director, Alysia Dynamik shared,

“It’s a time for the kids to come in get creative, do something creative with their caregiver, meet other kids meet other families, and just get to hang out. We want this to be an all ages all generations space and so a way we are looking to do that is by creating a lot of opportunities for folks especially really young folks to be in this space for free and in a casual way.”

The kid’s summer camps begin in June.

They have a chance to try a sculpture camp, a painting camp, and a mural camp.

The Reno Generator is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

