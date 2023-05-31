Honor National Cancer Survivors Day with the Hope Grows Here free community celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - National Cancer Survivors Day is the first Sunday in June. This year, Cancer Community Clubhouse (CCC) is hosting a free community celebration at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Michelle Taylor is the program director of CCC. She, along with Vickie Musni the owner of DJ Trivia Sierra Nevada and this emcee of the event, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to come out Sunday, June 4.

The goal of the event is to support the cancer survivors in your life and honor those who have lost their battle with this disease. There will be several speakers talking about mental health, hope, sexual health and intimacy during survivorship and more. The keynote speaker is Haley Smoot, director of public policy at the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The speaker series starts at 1 p.m. From 2-5 p.m. there will be a celebration that includes bingo, raffles, crafts, a silent auction, memory tree and more. The event is open to the whole family.

Click here to learn more and to pre-register. You can also follow Cancer Community Clubhouse on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.